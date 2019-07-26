Portage Center for the Arts Artist in Residence since 2014, Valérie Lanciaux, filmmaker and performer from France, will showcase her ongoing independent film series at 7 p.m. over three days, July 29-31 at The Drury Gallery at PCA, 301 E. Cook St., Portage.
She worked with Dr. Xan S. Johnson, artistic director of PCA's Zona Gale Young People's Theatre and began filming women and men of the area for her The Faces of... film series, a long-term project for more than eight years in different parts of the world.
The project is as much about people as about place, providing perspectives from cultures around the world, and opening the door for meaningful conversation and understanding in our This year will feature a sampling of some of her The Faces of… movies, beginning on Monday with the premiere of Les Visages de Paris, bringing together women living in the French capital through artistic interviews and filmography around the city.
The Faces of Lake Wisconsin on Tuesday premiered two years ago in Portage, bringing together 18 women from the local area.
A preview of films yet to come will close out the series on Wednesday with shorts of what will be The Faces of Wisconsin-The Men, Die Gesichte von Berlin, Los Rostros de Mallorca and The Faces of New York City.
All movies are in the native language with English subtitles; film duration is between 45 minutes and one hour. Each screening will be followed by a Q&A with the artist and light refreshments. Seating is limited to 30 attendees and tickets can be purchased in advance at the PCA office or by calling 608-742-5655.
For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.
