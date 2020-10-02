DC Register of Deeds office reduces hours

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Register of Deeds office will temporarily change in-person service hours beginning Monday, Oct. 5. In-Person service for obtaining vital records such as birth and marriage copies will be limited to the hours of 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. To schedule an appointment, call 920-386-3720 so staff can fulfill the document request prior to arrival. The changes will remain in effect through Friday, Oct. 23.
The office is available by phone or email rod@co.dodge.wi.us during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The office will continue to provide document recording services on a daily basis.
