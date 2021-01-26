DC snowmobile trails open

All snowmobile trails in all zones in Dodge County are open as of noon today.

The multi-use Wild Goose State Trail is opening to snowmobile traffic and is open to ATV/UTV traffic. Operators should be watchful for pedestrian, bicycle and equestrian users.

Snowmobile and ATV/UTV operators are encouraged to review the Wisconsin Snowmobile and ATV/UTV Laws as established by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The weather will continue to be monitored. Check the 24-hour Trail Status Hotline message for any updates or changes to the trails at 920-386‐3705.

For more information, visit dodgeparks.com for Dodge County Parks and Trails information.