The Wisconsin Lottery and Gaming Credit provides direct property tax relief to qualifying taxpayers on their property tax bills. The lottery credit is displayed on tax bills as a reduction of property taxes due.

Review the tax bill and see if you did or did not get the lottery credit listed on the top right.

“The lottery credit is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue,” said Patti Hilker, Dodge County treasurer. “To qualify, you must be a Wisconsin resident, own a dwelling and use it as your primary residence as of Jan. 1 each year.” A property owner may only claim one credit.

If you did receive the lottery credit, and your property is still your primary residence on Jan. 1 each year, the credit will remain on your property. You do not have to re-apply each year.

If you did not receive a lottery credit on your 2022 tax bill, but were eligible, you must file a late claim application by Oct. 1 with the WDOR. Forms are available at revenue.wi.gov/Pages/Form/lottery-home.aspx or call the Dodge County treasurer’s office at 920-386-3782.

For more information, visit revenue.wi.gov/Pages/FAQS/slf-lottcr.aspx.