JUNEAU — Patti Hilker, Dodge County treasurer, submitted a letter of resignation and announcement of retirement effective April 3, following 20 years of service. She hopes to spend time with family and friends.
DC treasurer to retire in April
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mile Bluff offers adult Mental Health First Aid Training
Chloe is a 5-year-old large mixed breed dog, surrendered when her owner moved and was not able to take her. She’s a gentle giant, a sweet girl…
MADISON — On Jan. 3, State Rep. Alex Dallman (R-Green Lake) was sworn-in for his second term representing Wisconsin’s 41st Assembly District. …
HORICON — Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon, will host a Cabin Fever Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat…
The power of personal stories revealed
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will hold a public involvement meeting to discuss improvements for the Highway 146 resurfacing proj…
The Four C Notes, the Midwest’s only tribute recreating the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, will perform at 2 p.m. Saturd…
Plumer sworn into Wisconsin Assembly for third term
JUNEAU — In spring 2022, the Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee was awarded a $500 Agricultural Literacy matching grant through the Wiscon…
Wall Quilt Show reception is today