DCCA cancels 2020-21 season

The Dodge County Concert Association Board of Directors has cancelled the 2020-2021 season since their booking agent has cancelled all performances in 15 states through December. As the future of the Covid-19 pandemic is so uncertain, we are not comfortable with planning concerts in the spring, as limited seating availability and sanitation concerns make planning for performances impossible at this time.
The association is in the process of making full refunds to all who have purchased memberships for the coming concert season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!