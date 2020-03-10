DCCA concert series tickets available

Season tickets for the 2020-2021 Dodge County Concert Association season are on sale now. Beginning in September, there will be five performances at the Beaver Dam High School Auditorium, 500 Gould St., Beaver Dam. Concerts start at 7 p.m. and ticket holders may also take in four concerts at the Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Drive, Watertown.
Early-bird prices through April 20 are $50 for adult memberships; $20 for students; $125 for family membership of two adults and two children. Prices after April 20 are $55, $20 and $135, respectively. Season tickets cover nine concerts, not just one. Members are also entered into gift card drawings but must be present at concerts to win.
Friday, Sept. 25: Will Martin, a young New Zealand-based crooner/pianist with bass and drums, will transport all to the best of Broadway, the Swing era, favorite pops standards and a bit of rock ‘n roll on. His performance style, personality and expressive voice across multiple musical genres has made him an internationally sought after entertainer.
Tuesday, Oct. 27: Veritas, a cross-over male vocal quintet, bridges the gap between classical precision and popular culture. From Broadway to sacred, pop to classical, opera to rock and roll.
Friday, March 5, 2021: Italy’s Duo Baldo offers a unique blend of virtuosity and clever comedy with light classical musical duo of violin and piano.
Sunday, March 28, 2021: Uptown Girls, a vocal trio with piano accompaniment, brings an irresistible feel-good celebration of friendship, fervor and fun featuring top-of-the-charts pop hits of the ‘70s and ‘80s.
Sunday, April 18, 2021: Derik Nelson & Family, an innovative trio of siblings from Olympia, Washington, will sing their way through favorite pop standards blended with some originals featuring lush 3-part harmonies with a state of the art light show and an integrated 20-foot video display with multiple “Derik clones” playing different instruments, a “virtual band,” taking the audience on an aural and visual journey through time, space, an array of landscapes and weather conditions.
The Watertown performances include:
Sunday, Sept. 27: All That Jazz Big Band from Madison, brings life to the swinging sounds of past and present big band.
Tuesday, Nov. 17: America’s Sweethearts, an Andrews Sisters style vocal trio with piano accompaniment from New York, will perform a repertoire from World War II to great American songbook favorites.
Wednesday, March 3, 2021: Kassia Ensemble, a rare combination of string quartet – two violins, viola and cello – with trumpet offers a program of classical favorites.
Monday May 3, 2021: Seeger To Springsteen, a husband and wife duo, traces the evolution of music from the folk anthems of Pete Seeger to the rock anthems of Bruce Springsteen.
For more information or to purchase season tickets, call Rodney Binder at 920-219-9523 or visit dodgecountyconcertassociation.com.