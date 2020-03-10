DCCA concert series tickets available

Season tickets for the 2020-2021 Dodge County Concert Association season are on sale now. Beginning in September, there will be five performances at the Beaver Dam High School Auditorium, 500 Gould St., Beaver Dam. Concerts start at 7 p.m. and ticket holders may also take in four concerts at the Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Drive, Watertown.

Early-bird prices through April 20 are $50 for adult memberships; $20 for students; $125 for family membership of two adults and two children. Prices after April 20 are $55, $20 and $135, respectively. Season tickets cover nine concerts, not just one. Members are also entered into gift card drawings but must be present at concerts to win.

Friday, Sept. 25: Will Martin, a young New Zealand-based crooner/pianist with bass and drums, will transport all to the best of Broadway, the Swing era, favorite pops standards and a bit of rock ‘n roll on. His performance style, personality and expressive voice across multiple musical genres has made him an internationally sought after entertainer.

Tuesday, Oct. 27: Veritas, a cross-over male vocal quintet, bridges the gap between classical precision and popular culture. From Broadway to sacred, pop to classical, opera to rock and roll.