The Dodge County Concert Association will present “The Patsy Cline Project” as its third concert of the season at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20 at the Beaver Dam High School Auditorium, 500 Gould St., Beaver Dam. Doors open at 6 p.m. with seating about 6:20 p.m. and gift certificates drawing at 6:55 p.m. for association members

Lisa Brokop will take the stage with her warm, rich voice and accompanying band paying homage to one of country music’s greatest ladies, Patsy Cline. She will perform “I Fall to Pieces,” “Your Cheating Heart,” and more.

For more information, call Rodney Binder at 920-219-9523 or visit dodgecountyconcertassociation.net.