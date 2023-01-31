DCHS discusses Wisconsin’s last Indian War

Dodge County Historical Society will host a lecture at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the Dodge County Historical Society Museum, 105 Park Ave., Beaver Dam. The lecture is free and open to the public and refreshments and cookies are provided. Reserve a spot by calling Kurt Sampson at 414-405-4367 or 920-887-1266.
By Dr. Patrick Jung of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, will discuss two of his books, “The Black Hawk War of 1832” and “The Battle of Wisconsin Heights 1832,” regarding the infamous and tragic Black Hawk War in Wisconsin in 1832.