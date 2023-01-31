 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DCHS discusses Wisconsin’s last Indian War

  • 0

Dodge County Historical Society will host a lecture at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the Dodge County Historical Society Museum, 105 Park Ave., Beaver Dam. The lecture is free and open to the public and refreshments and cookies are provided. Reserve a spot by calling Kurt Sampson at 414-405-4367 or 920-887-1266.

By Dr. Patrick Jung of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, will discuss two of his books, “The Black Hawk War of 1832” and “The Battle of Wisconsin Heights 1832,” regarding the infamous and tragic Black Hawk War in Wisconsin in 1832.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Giebel joins bank

Giebel joins bank

Bank of Wisconsin Dells hired Ethan Giebel as vice president and commercial loan officer at the Wisconsin Dells Branch. He grew up in and resi…

PETS OF WEEK: Kolten and Uzi

PETS OF WEEK: Kolten and Uzi

Kolten is the last of Kenya’s litter. They all came together as strays that were found on the side of a road. He is about 3 months old, a mixe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News