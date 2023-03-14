Effective March 1, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office began its contract for police services with the village of Lomira. The village of Lomira Police Department had previously been under the direction of Sheriff Dale Schmidt since Sept. 23, 2022, during the transition, which allowed the sheriff to analyze the law enforcement needs of the village.

The Lomira Police Department has never been a full-time law enforcement agency and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has always been responsible for law enforcement services within the village when the police department was not on duty. LPD has averaged about 8-12 hours of police coverage per day. Some days, there were no Lomira police officers assigned to patrol the village.

The DCSO will now provide 24/7 law enforcement coverage to the village, with three full-time deputies being assigned on a full-time basis. One of those deputies will also be assigned to work in Lomira schools as a school resource officer for about 20 hours per week.

Sgt. Donald Counard has been assigned to lead the law enforcement efforts within the village and will oversee the deputies assigned. He has already made rounds through the village introducing himself to many of the business owners to establish police-community relations with those business owners. He is a 28-year law enforcement veteran who has excelled in the area of community policing. He has worked in small communities before coming to the sheriff’s office and has worked with the sheriff’s office's Fatal Vision Program and Once Chance Program. Counard also was a criminal investigations detective and has found a niche in investigating welfare fraud cases.

Deputy Codey Bratz has also been assigned to work as a deputy in the village. Bratz comes to Dodge County after a short career in another sheriff’s office and has been a very proactive member of the sheriff’s office patrol division since joining. He is truly the “Officer Friendly” that can talk to anyone. He has been assigned temporarily as the school resource officer for much of the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year and has already taken time to get to know the school staff, sit in on some classes to build relationships with students and staff, and has even taken time to get to know the students during recess.

Deputy Jay Thielmann will be assigned to take over the SRO duties from Bratz at the end of the year. Thielmann was originally selected for the assignment, but that was delayed until about May. He is excited about his future role in Lomira and is another “Officer Friendly” who will fill the role of SRO. Thielmann formerly was a probation and parole officer and is currently a patrol deputy working third shift.

Former Lomira officer Brian Justman applied to the sheriff’s office and was sworn in as its newest deputy on March 12. He will now begin field training and his partner, K9 Bak, has remained with him. DCSO is negotiating with the village of Lomira regarding the addition of K9 Bak to the sheriff’s office team.