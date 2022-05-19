 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DCSO offers inmate Narcan program

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will participate in a program in partnership with the Badger State Sheriff’s Association called the Jail Inmate Narcan Education Program. The purpose is to reduce the number of overdose deaths among individuals being released from custody by providing education on overdose identification, community service options, and training the public and those incarcerated on the use of Narcan. Upon release from jail, an inmate battling addiction, or their family, may be provided a free dose of Narcan at their request after receiving the proper training on its use.

The Bureau of Justice Statistics estimates that 63% of all individuals incarcerated in a county jail suffer from some type of substance use disorder. A North Carolina study revealed that people who were formerly incarcerated were 40 times more at risk of death from a drug-related overdose in the first two weeks after release from jail because during their time in jail they do not use narcotic drugs and their tolerance for narcotic drugs reduces dramatically.

The program touches on the three-pronged approach of treatment for drug-dependent individuals, education of the community and enforcement of laws - the individual is being held accountable for criminal activity, education is being provided on narcotics to the individual and their family, and treatment options are provided should they choose to accept that help when they are released.

For more information, contact Sheriff Dale Schmidt at 920-386-4115 or dschmidt@co.dodge.wi.us.

