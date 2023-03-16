A team of assessors from the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group will arrive Tuesday to examine all aspects of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures, management, operation and support service, according to a March 14 press release.

Verification by the team that the DCSO meets the board’s standards is part of a voluntary process to maintain accreditation.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the DCSO Emergency Operations Center/Training Room on the second floor of the sheriff’s office at 124 W. St., Juneau.

If unable to attend, comments may be made to the assessment team by calling 920-386-4074 from 1-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Telephone and in-person comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with WILEAG’s standards. A copy of the standards is available at the DCSO. For more information, contact Chief Deputy Chad Enright.

For written comments, write to Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group, P.O. Box 528, Hartland, WI 53029.

The DCSO must comply with 262 standards in order to gain accreditation.

Being accredited through WILEAG is important to because it shows that the office operates under policies and procedures that are recognized nationally as best practice in law enforcement.

The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar agencies who review written materials, interview individuals and visit offices and the places where compliance can be witnessed.

Accreditation status is granted for three years, during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.

For more information, write to WILEAG at P.O. Box 528, Hartland, WI 53029 or email executive.director@wileag.info.