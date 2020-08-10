Dean Eye Care services moving in Columbus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SSM Health Davis Duehr Dean Eye Ophthalmology and Optometry services in Columbus will move to a new location half a mile away on Friday, SSM Health-Dean Medical Group in the Prairie Ridge Health Clinic Campus at 1513 Park Ave.

The new clinic will be a more accommodating facility to better serve the needs of patients. Patients needing eyeglass services will continue to visit the current location until Optical Center staff move to the new location on Sept. 1.

The clinic’s phone number will not change. Any previously-scheduled appointments will be honored on the same date and time at the new location. For more information, call 920-623-2431.