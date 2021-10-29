Deer hide donation, CWD testing available

The Dodge County Sporting/Conservation Alliance will accept deer hide donations now through the nine-day gun season and the remainder of the bow season through the middle of December.

Contact Harold Drake at 920-344-6443 or drakegerth@charter.net, or Brad Anderson at 920-296-7558 or duckhunter53039@yahoo.com to arrange for drop off or pick up.

Donated hides may also be dropped off at the DNR garage at the north end of Palmatory Street in Horicon where a container has been set up. To avoid spoilage, salt any hides left at the Palmatory street location. In the event of warm weather, there will be an outside freezer available for storage.

A kiosk is also available at the Palmatory Street location to collect samples for CWD-chronic wasting disease testing. Deer hunters are encouraged to participate in the research and data collection by dropping off their deer heads for testing. A dumpster also is available to accept deer waste.

Proceeds from the hides will be used for county conservation projects and youth outdoor activities.