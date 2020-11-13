Deer hides for conservation

The Dodge County Sporting/Conservation Alliance will accept deer hide donations throughout the nine-day gun season and the remainder of the bow season through mid-December.

To donate unwanted deer hides, call or email Harold Drake at 920-344-6443, drakegerth@charter.net or Brad Anderson at 920-296-7558, duckhunter53039@yahoo.com and arrangements will be made for drop off or pick up.

Donated hides may also be dropped off at the DNR garage at the north end of Palmatory Street in Horicon where a container has been set up. To avoid spoilage, salt any hides left here. An outside freezer also will be available. Look for signs.

A kiosk is availalbe at this location to collect samples for chronic wasting disease testing. Hunters are encouraged to participate in the research and data collection on CWD by dropping off their deer heads for testing. A dumpster is set up to accept deer waste from self-processors. Watch for signs.

Proceeds from the hides will be used for county conservation projects and youth outdoor activities.