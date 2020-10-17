Deer Hunters’ Sight-In Clinic planned

The Columbus Sportsman’s Association, W10924 Breyer Road, Columbus, will offer its annual Deer Hunters’ Sight-In Clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24-25 and Nov. 7-8. Shooting fees will be $10 for the first gun and $5 for each additional gun per person.

The purpose of the clinic is to provide hunters an opportunity to check the accuracy of their rifles in a safe setting and to offer assistance to shooters who ask.

For more information, call Larry at 920-344-09656, email larry@hasemanenterprises.com or visit columbussportsmanswi.com.