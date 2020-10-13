Adams County Sheriff Brent York reminds drivers that deer-vehicle crashes continue to be a major concern for Wisconsin motorists. The majority of these collisions occur during the months of October and November when deer are most active.

In 2019, there were 101 reported car-deer collisions with five reported injuries and no fatalities in Adams County.

Motorists should be aware of the potential for deer to cross roads at any time. Taking proper precautions like driving slow during the evening and nighttime hours and scanning roadsides for deer can prevent many of these accidents from occurring.

If a deer is hit and the car’s occupants are injured or if the vehicle is not drivable, contact law enforcement. If the vehicle is drivable report the accident online by completing an accident report at https://trust.dot.state.wi.us/droc.

Per Wisconsin Statute, any crash within the state of Wisconsin must be reported when it results in injury of a person, $1,000 or more damage to any person’s vehicle or property, damage of $200 or more to state or other government-owned property other than a vehicle.