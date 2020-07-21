Deering named MMC-BD’s vice president of medical affairs

A native of Randolph, Deering chose to care for local Dodge County residents as a family medicine physician for the last 19 years at SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Beaver Dam Clinic. As vice president of medical affairs, she will oversee the MMC-BD Medical staff, serve as a liaison between providers and leadership, and ensure patients and staff receive the best care possible. Her official first day with MMC-BD is set for mid-August.