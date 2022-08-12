Delgado presents at quilt show

Maday Delgado of Baraboo, will present a one-hour lecture titled “The Art of Curves in Art Quilts” at the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, Sept. 8-10 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show includes dozens of educational lectures and workshops led by expert quilters; quilt exhibits; shopping opportunities from trusted vendors, featuring the latest fabrics and notions; and a community service project — Quilt to Give — in which attendees donate their materials and skills to create quilts for those in need.