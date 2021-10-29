Dells Area United Fund begins annual fund drive

The Dells Area United Fund has set its annual drive goal at $38,500 for 20 local non-profit organizations in support of their needs.

Members from the organizations presented their requests at the annual meeting and letters were mailed to the community asking for support.

These organizations have requested funds: Agrace Hospice, $2,000; Easter Seals Camp, $1,500; Badgerland Council Girl Scouts, $500; Dells Football Booster Club, $1,500; SSM Health Home Hospice, $2,000; Hope House, $3,500; Aging & Disability Resource Center Columbia County, $2,500; Wisconsin Dells Dolphins Swim Team, $1,000; Central WI Community Action Homeless, $3,000; Central WI Community Action Food Pantry, $2,500; Boy Scout Troop 66, $1,000; DAYSA Dells Area Youth Soccer, $1,000; Dells Club Basketball, $1,000; Glaciers Edge Council Boy Scouts, $500; Dells Youth Baseball, $2,000; Happy Kids Network, $2,000; Kids Ranch, $2,000; Habitat for Humanity, $2,000; Pack 79, $1,000; Reedsburg-Wisconsin Dells Youth Hockey, $1,000.

For more information, call Kevin Bernander at 608 432-3513. Donations may be mailed to Dells Area United Fund, Inc., PO Box 486, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965, or email dellsareaunitedfund@gmail.com.