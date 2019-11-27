Dells Country Historical Society holds annual Christmas party on December 12
The story of “The Strip from Lake Delton to Wisconsin Dells,” will be the program at the Dells Country Historical Society annual Christmas party with cocktails beginning at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Wintergreen Resort and Conference Center, 60 Gasser Road, Lake Delton. Wolter is executive director of the Sauk County Historical Society. He will give his presentation following the dinner.
The public is invited. The cost is $18 with choice of roasted sirloin of beef, grilled chicken breast with mushroom Chardonnay wine sauce or pasta alfredo. Reservations are required and payment must be made with the reservation. To reservations send food choice and check payable to Dells Country Historical Society, P.O. Box 674, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965.
Membership in the society is open to any person interested in the area’s history. Membership dues are $10 for individuals and $15 for families.
