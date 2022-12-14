Dells family receives Governor’s Outstanding Adoptive Parent award

MADISON ― The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families honored six special adoptive families on Nov. 29 by presenting them with the 2022 Governor’s Outstanding Adoptive Parent Award during a celebration at the State Capitol as part of Wisconsin’s month-long recognition of Adoption Month.

Nominations for the awards were received from adoption workers, children’s advocates, and citizens who wanted to recognize the incredible families who have opened their hearts to provide safe and loving homes to children in need of a forever family. The recipients were chosen based upon their stories of exceptional dedication, commitment and sacrifice made to ensure their adopted children received the important family bonds that only a “forever” family can provide.

Six adoptive families were nominated by their caseworkers’ and received awards including Michelle and Travis Clausen of Wisconsin Dells, who began fostering with the goal to provide a home for children while working with their biological families toward reunification. When reunification efforts did not succeed, the Clausen’s adopted five children in five years. With a quickly growing family, the Clausen’s made many changes to help these children have a loving home and thriving future.

Since 2018, the Department of Children and Families has been working to transition the child welfare system to serve more children and families in-home with wrap around services that support their needs. When this is not possible, adoptive families play an important role in providing children and youth with a stable and loving environment that allows them to thrive.

For more information about adoption, visit https://dcf.wisconsin.gov/adoption/parent.

Attempts to reach the family for comments were unsuccessful.