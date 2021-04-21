 Skip to main content
Dells holds spring clean up

The city of Wisconsin Dells will hold a spring clean-up from May 3-7. All items must be placed at curbside or in the alley where possible by 7 a.m. May 3. Advance payment for items must be made at the Public Works office in the Municipal Building, 300 La Crosse St. For pricing information, call 608-253-2542, ext. 402. Toxic waste such as volatile liquids and chemicals will not be picked up. Tree limbs must be cut in reasonable lengths and uniformly stacked with the cut end towards the street. Tree trimming done by private contractors and brush from clearing undeveloped properties will not be accepted.

