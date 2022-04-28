 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dells holds spring clean-up

The city of Wisconsin Dells will hold a spring clean-up May 2-May 6. All items must be placed at curbside or in the alley where possible, by 7 a.m. May 2. Call for pricing and pay in advance by April 29 at the Public Works Office, 300 La Crosse St., Wisconsin Dells.

Toxic waste, such as volatile liquids and chemicals, will not be picked up. Tree limbs must be cut in reasonable lengths and uniformly stacked. Tree trimming by private contractors will not be picked up.

For more information, call the Public Works office at 608-253-2542 ext. 402.

