Dells hosts Easter Egg-Stravaganza Hunt

Wisconsin Dells hosted an interactive Easter themed scavenger hunt to attract visitors downtown with the Easter Egg-Stravaganza Hunt on March 27. Participants searched for a plush toy bunny at 20 participating shops throughout downtown Dells, marked it on a map and turned it in at the visitor and convention bureau for a goodie bag prize.
