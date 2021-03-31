 Skip to main content
Dells hosts Easter Egg-Stravaganza Hunt
Dells hosts Easter Egg-Stravaganza Hunt-Yescas

The Yescas family from Wisconsin Dells enjoyed the Easter Egg-Stravaganza held March 27 in downtown Wisconsin Dells.

 BRIANA FABER Contributed

Wisconsin Dells hosted an interactive Easter themed scavenger hunt to attract visitors downtown with the Easter Egg-Stravaganza Hunt on March 27. Participants searched for a plush toy bunny at 20 participating shops throughout downtown Dells, marked it on a map and turned it in at the visitor and convention bureau for a goodie bag prize.

