The city of Wisconsin Dells will celebrate Arbor Day by giving away river birch and white oak saplings from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 29 in front of the Municipal Building, 300 La Crosse St., Wisconsin Dells.

At 1 p.m., a tree will be planted to honor Bud Gussel on the south side of Bowman Park near the Bowman House by the Dells Country Historical Society.

Saplings, donated by members of the Tree City Committee, also will be distributed at Bowman Park, 700 Broadway Wisconsin Dells.