Dells hosts trick-or-treating event
Dells hosts trick-or-treating event

Downtown Wisconsin Dells will host a free trick-or-treating event from 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Participating businesses with a pumpkin in the window will handout goodies to trick-or-treaters. A map is available at the Welcome Center, 701 Superior St.

Waupun detour for Halloween

WAUPUN — Main Street - Highway 49 - from Watertown Street to State Street will be closed from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 for the Hallowe…

