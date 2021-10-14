Dells On Tap set for Oct. 16

Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, 701 Superior St., will host Dells On Tap from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 16 on the festival grounds just off of La Crosse Street in downtown Wisconsin Dells.

General admission is $55 on the day of the event and includes a commemorative glass.

VIP admission is $80 on the day and allows tent entry at noon, a VIP Tasting Glass, pretzel necklace and light snacks until 1 p.m. Only 500 VIP admissions offered.

Tickets available at wisdells.ticketspice.com/2021-dells-on-tap. Must be age 21 or older and show valid identification to participate, no exceptions.