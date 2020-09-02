 Skip to main content
Dells Rotary Club beef sandwich offered Sept. 19 only
The Wisconsin Dells Rotary Club will offer the world-famous Wisconsin Dells Rotary Club Beef Sandwich with chips and a soda for $10. This will be a drive up beef tent from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until sold out on Sept. 19 at the Lower Dells intersection, Highway 12 and Highways 13/23 across from Mexicali Rose. All money raised will go towards Wisconsin Dells High School senior scholarships, food pantry, CP Holiday Train, Rotary Park, Hope House, Dells Area United Fund, Kilbourn Library and more.

