Dells Rotary offers beef sandwich fundraiser
The Wisconsin Dells Rotary Club will offer its world-famous beef sandwich with chips and a soda for $10 at its drive up beef tent from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until sold out on Saturday at the Lower Dells intersection of Highway 12 and Highways 13/23 across from Mexicali Rose. All money raised will go towards Wisconsin Dells High School senior scholarships, food pantry, Holiday Train, Rotary Park, Hope House, Dells Area United Fund, Kilbourn Library and more.

