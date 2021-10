Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, 701 Superior St., will host Dells Craft Beer Walk from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 15 at participating bars in the downtown Wisconsin Dells area. Participants can sample from a selection of artisan brews.

A limited number of tickets are available, $20 in advance or $30 on day of event. Register and pick up tasting glass at the Visitor & Convention Bureau, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 15.