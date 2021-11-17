 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dells trash pickup changes for holiday
0 Comments

Dells trash pickup changes for holiday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The city of Wisconsin Dells garbage pickup for commercial and south side residential garbage normally scheduled for Fridays/Thursdays respectively will be picked up on Nov. 24 instead. There will be no service on Nov. 25 and 26 as city offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Santa visits New Lisbon

Visit with Santa at the New Lisbon Lions Club annual craft fair from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 4 at the New Lisbon High School, 500 S. Forest St.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News