Delton Fire Department promotes 3

The Delton Fire Department promotes three volunteer members to new positions.

Mitchell Piotrowski was promoted to captain of the Charlie Company. Capt. Piotrowski has served on the fire department for more than eight years completing numerous fire service trainings and certifications.

Jason Marten has been promoted to lieutenant of the Alpha Company. Lt. Marten is a military veteran having served as a United States Marine and recently retired from a career in federal corrections.

David Abangan was promoted to the department’s public information officer, which is in addition to his position as a firefighter. Firefighter/PIO Abangan is the first person to officially hold this position with the fire department where he will put his experience as the marketing director for Ho Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells to good use.

The Delton Fire Department is a paid volunteer fire department which protects the village of Lake Delton, town of Delton, east half of town of Dellona, and portions of the Ho-Chunk Nation. The department seeks interested women and men who live within eight miles of the fire station to fill immediate openings. The department provides all of the necessary equipment, paid attendance to certification level trainings, and paid calls and special details; no previous experience necessary. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. Those interested in applying or who would like more information can stop by the station at 45 Miller Drive, Lake Delton, call 608-254-8404, visit Facebook, or email info@lakedeltonfd.org.