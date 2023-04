Devils Lake State Park will be featured at the next meeting of the Democratic Party of Sauk County at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at S4066 Highway BD, Baraboo, call 608-448-2127.

Attendees will learn about one of the county's greatest attractions history, activities, volunteer opportunities, and future from Bernadette Greenwood, past president of The Friends of Devils Lake.

A business meeting for members will be held after the presentation. Campaign signs can be return at this time.