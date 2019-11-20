The Denny’s Restaurant will hold a free Thanksgiving dinner for the entire Wisconsin Dells/Lake Delton community. The Thanksgiving dinner will be from 12-2 p.m. Nov. 28 at Denny’s Restaurant, 600 N. Frontage Road, Wisconsin Dells. Reservations are not required. Carry-outs will not be allowed.
Delivery to those residents of the Wisconsin Dells/Lake Delton communities who are home bound or shut-in will be made by officers from the Wisconsin Dells Police Department and Lake Delton Police Department. Home deliveries can be arranged by calling the St Vincent de Paul Society at 608-253-0195. If no answer, leave a phone number for a return call.
The tradition of this free Thanksgiving Day community dinner began more than 20 years ago with a collaboration between Al and Nanya Pentell, former owners of Denny’s, and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. It continues today with the contributions of Mark Enders and Denny’s Gill’s Foods, current owners of Denny’s, and their staff, Eric Borota and Wilderness Resort, Wisconsin Dells Police Department, and Lake Delton Police Department.
