Dentist donates $2,500 to skatepark

Dr. Mitch Seubert of Seubert Family Dentistry presents Kyle Little with a $2,500 donation for the future expansion of the Portage Family Skate Park on Aug. 14. Pictured is the Seubert family, Little, Andrew Tamminga and local community users of the park. To donate, visit portageskatepark.org.

 KYLE LITTLE/Contributed

Dentist donates $2,500 to SKATE PARK

