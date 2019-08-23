Dentist donates $2,500 to skatepark

Dr. Mitch Seubert of Seubert Family Dentistry presents Kyle Little with a $2,500 donation for the future expansion of the Portage Family Skate Park on Aug. 14. Pictured is the Seubert family, Little, Andrew Tamminga and local community users of the park. To donate, visit portageskatepark.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)