The Deppe House will be open to tour during the Baraboo Holiday Tour of Homes from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at 606 Third Ave., Baraboo. The home will be one of four private historic homes open for touring.
In 1916, lumber company owner, Theodore Deppe, built several spec homes in the 600 block of Third Avenue for possible rental or sale and lived in this one with his family for a few years after it was built. The Deppe house has been beautifully updated and will be decorated and open to tour.
Tickets available at Corner Drug, Bekah Kate’s, BarabooChamber of Commerce and the Sauk County History Center. Tickets are $10 in advance and $13 on the day of the tour. For more information, visit saukcountyhistory.org.
