DeSanto receives national honor

Karen DeSanto, Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin, was recognized with The Professional Association National Chief Executive Officer of the Year award virtually, according to a May 25 press release.

The award is presented to one national member who holds the title, duties, and responsibilities of a chief executive officer. The recipient will have made significant contributions to the work.

DeSanto joined the B&G Club in 2012 and was named CEO in February 2013. The CEO vacancy left the club without leadership for almost a year and was struggling with cash flow. She played an integral role in making sure the club survived during that time, providing the dependable and steady leadership that the organization needed.

Once stabilized, she began building a strong foundation which has proven critical to the club’s ability to grow in number of children reached and has expanded to include three community locations, Baraboo, Reedsburg and Tomah.

Beyond her local impact, her approach to serving youth is cited as a case study in how to run clubs in rural communities. Boys & Girls Clubs of America, uses her strategies and development structure to lead other clubs on how to be successful, youth-serving organizations.

She also plays an integral role in the Wisconsin State Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs serving as the current president of the Alliance Board. She has been recognized as an In Business Madison –Women of Industry Award honoree in November 2013, and received the Chief Executive Officer of the Year award for Boys & Girls Clubs for the state of Wisconsin in March 2019, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Year for the Midwest Region in 2020.