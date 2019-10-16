Detective Posewitz earns First Responder of the Year Award

State Rep. Joan Ballweg, left, presented detective Shawn Posewitz, right, of the Lake Delton Police Department the 2019 First Responder of the Year Award for the 41st assembly district on Oct. 10. Posewitz was nominated by his superiors for his dedication in keeping his community safe and recently helped solve an attempted child abduction case. He is also a crime scene evidence technician and instructor in firearms tactics and active shooter response.
