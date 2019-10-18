HORICON — Due to repairs to underground infrastructure located at the Highway 33 eastern entrance into the city of Horicon, a detour will be installed to complete this work.
There will be no through traffic on Highway 33, between Birchcrest Road and Clason Street. Access will be available to local residents.
This detour will require motorists coming from the east to use an alternate entrance into the city via Highways 67 and 28 from Tuesday through Thursday. Those coming from the west will be redirected north on Highway 67 to Highway 28.
Signage will be installed in Mayville, Horicon, and the intersection of Highways 33 and 67 to alert and direct motorists of the detour.
Once repairs are completed, the detours will be removed. For more information, call the city of Horicon Public Works Department at 920-485-3540.
