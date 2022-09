On Sunday, Devils Lake State Park will host Race Day Event’s Devil’s Challenge Triathlon from 8 a.m. to about noon. It is the final event in the Wisconsin Tri Series. Expect bikers to be racing until 11:30 a.m. Course map available online. Roads will not be closed, so extra caution on the roadways appreciated. Course marshals and race in progress signs throughout the course provided for the safety of participants and the community. For more information, visit https://racedayevents.com.