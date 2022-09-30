 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Devil's Lake hosts hikes, pumpkin carving

  • 0

Friends of Devil’s Lake State Park will host a Halloween hike and pumpkin carving contest Saturday, Oct. 22 at the north shore Rock Elm Shelter.

  • The Ice Age Trail Baraboo Hills/Heritage Chapter will host a Halloween Trick-or-Treat Hike from 1-2 p.m. at Roznos Meadow; meet at the Ice Age Trail Parking Lot Devil’s Lake Segment on Highway DL.
  • Pumpkin Carving from 3-5:30 p.m.
  • Activities & Pumpkin Carving Contest, from 6-8:30 p.m., supplies provided; including pumpkins. Contest is open to all ages.
  • Park naturalist Sue Johansen-Mayoleth will lead Spider Trivia and Crafts
  • One-mile Torch-Lit Hike
  • Costumes by the Campfire & Sing-along with “Campfire Kevin”
  • Selfie-Station and S’mores.
  • Food and snacks available for purchase.

For more information, email info@friendsofdevilslake.org or visit friendsofdevilslake.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News