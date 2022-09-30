Devil's Lake hosts hikes, pumpkin carving

Friends of Devil’s Lake State Park will host a Halloween hike and pumpkin carving contest Saturday, Oct. 22 at the north shore Rock Elm Shelter.
- The Ice Age Trail Baraboo Hills/Heritage Chapter will host a Halloween Trick-or-Treat Hike from 1-2 p.m. at Roznos Meadow; meet at the Ice Age Trail Parking Lot Devil’s Lake Segment on Highway DL.
- Pumpkin Carving from 3-5:30 p.m.
- Activities & Pumpkin Carving Contest, from 6-8:30 p.m., supplies provided; including pumpkins. Contest is open to all ages.
- Park naturalist Sue Johansen-Mayoleth will lead Spider Trivia and Crafts
- One-mile Torch-Lit Hike
- Costumes by the Campfire & Sing-along with “Campfire Kevin”
- Selfie-Station and S’mores.
- Food and snacks available for purchase.
For more information, email info@friendsofdevilslake.org or visit friendsofdevilslake.org.