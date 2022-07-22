DEZ Tactical hosts 10th anniversary celebration

DEZ Tactical Arms Inc., 1223 South Blvd., Baraboo, will host an open house from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday to commemorate its 10-year anniversary. The event will feature a pig roast by Chef Alfonzo Jones III of Whimsy Dish Catering, entertainment by local musician Mike Droho, burial of a time capsule, giveaways and more. The event is free and open to the public.
DEZ was founded in July 2012 by Brian Zawistowski. In 2019, he and his parents, Dwayne and Sherry, opened a state-of-the-art indoor shooting range and firearms training center at the Baraboo location.