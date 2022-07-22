DEZ Tactical hosts 10th anniversary celebration

DEZ Tactical Arms Inc., 1223 South Blvd., Baraboo, will host an open house from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday to commemorate its 10-year anniversary. The event will feature a pig roast by Chef Alfonzo Jones III of Whimsy Dish Catering, entertainment by local musician Mike Droho, burial of a time capsule, giveaways and more. The event is free and open to the public.