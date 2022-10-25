 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Diabetes Support Group restarts

  • 0

Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital and Clinic is restarting a Diabetes Support Group designed to help people manage their diabetes. Held at 1:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month starting Nov. 3 in classroom A/B at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital and Clinic, 2817 New Pinery Road, Portage. All social distancing and safety measures, including masking will be in place for this event.

The Diabetes Support group is designed to provide participants with resources to better manage diabetes and is recommended for adults with type 2 diabetes, type 1 diabetes, pre-diabetes and adults living with someone who has diabetes.

Discussion topics include nutrition and lifestyle, blood sugar monitoring, stress management and coping, medication management, exercising with diabetes, risk reduction and healthy coping.

“Unfortunately, many patients who are prediabetic don’t understand the importance of proper nutrition, regular exercise and weight management until they are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes,” said Emily Kraemer, a clinical dietitian at Aspirus Divine Savior.

People are also reading…

For more information, call 608-745-5123 or email emily.kraemer@aspirus.org.

Emily Kraemer

Kraemer
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Radewan wins $1K scholarship

Radewan wins $1K scholarship

Olivia Radewan of Poynette helped save lives by hosting an American Red Cross blood drive and earned a $1,000 scholarship. As part of the Red …

PETS OF WEEK: Tiny and Perry

PETS OF WEEK: Tiny and Perry

Tiny, who actually isn’t tiny at all, is an 8-year-old blue heeler mix surrendered when the other pets in the home did not get along with him.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News