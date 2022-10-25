Diabetes Support Group restarts

Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital and Clinic is restarting a Diabetes Support Group designed to help people manage their diabetes. Held at 1:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month starting Nov. 3 in classroom A/B at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital and Clinic, 2817 New Pinery Road, Portage. All social distancing and safety measures, including masking will be in place for this event.

The Diabetes Support group is designed to provide participants with resources to better manage diabetes and is recommended for adults with type 2 diabetes, type 1 diabetes, pre-diabetes and adults living with someone who has diabetes.

Discussion topics include nutrition and lifestyle, blood sugar monitoring, stress management and coping, medication management, exercising with diabetes, risk reduction and healthy coping.

“Unfortunately, many patients who are prediabetic don’t understand the importance of proper nutrition, regular exercise and weight management until they are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes,” said Emily Kraemer, a clinical dietitian at Aspirus Divine Savior.

For more information, call 608-745-5123 or email emily.kraemer@aspirus.org.