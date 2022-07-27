Dickerson in concert at fair on Friday, Aug. 19

Country singer and storyteller, Russell Dickerson will headline Friday evening at the 2022 Dodge County Fair. Fans can catch Dickerson belting-out his heartfelt and narrative lyrics at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 on the Moraine Park Main Stage.

Based in Nashville, Dickerson was nominated by ACM as the Best New Male Artist of the Year in 2020. He is touring with country music icon Tim McGraw later this year and performed at Summerfest this year.

Admission is free daily with paid gate admission to the fair. The fair is Aug. 17-21, offering daily live music, midway rides, games, and activities and entertainment for the whole family. Admission is $7 before noon or $10 after noon for ages 10 and older. Season tickets are available for $27 in advance or $35 at the gate. Also available at most Dodge County banks, Recheks Food Pride, Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly and at the Fairgrounds office.

The Badger State Truck and Tractor Pull is at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Country music sensation, Clay Walker will take the stage at 8 p.m. Thursday. On Saturday, Smashmouth will entertain fans with their popular 90s hits at 8 p.m. Two demolition derbies will close-out the fair at 1 and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Also on Friday, pig, duck and goat races, the Wild World of Animals shows and Nick’s Kids Show, the kids pedal and tractor pull from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and midway wristbands are $25 from 1-5 p.m. or 6-10 p.m.