Diehl awarded president's citation

On Sept. 25, outgoing president Vicki Gullickson, left, presented Optimist member Shari Diehl, right, with the president's citation to honor Diehl for all her work on the Cash for Kids program and for the many other roles she plays in the club. Cash for Kids donations are collected at every meeting and each month a different school in the Sauk Prairie School District receives cash to one or more teachers
