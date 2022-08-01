Dig along with archaeologists

The Historic Indian Agency House host the public to join professional archaeologists Saturday and Sunday and Aug. 13-14 in a search for evidence in the ground to broaden the historical interpretation of the 1830s Agency House.

Adults and children ages 5 and older with the supervision of a responsible adult may participate. Spectating is free, participation in the hands-on excavation requires a membership, which may be purchased online or at the door at $15 for an individual and $36 for a family. The membership includes a free tour any time prior to Oct. 15.

Participants in the dig can join professionals in a five-minute “archaeology boot camp,” before digging and screening. Mini outdoor exhibits on blacksmithing and previous archaeological discoveries will be available to view. Nick Hamele will demonstrate 19th century blacksmithing techniques on site.

For more information, membership and to pre-register for dig times, visit agencyhouse.org/archaeology.