Digital auditions due May 15 for 'The Little Mermaid'

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre is accepting audition submissions for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” visit bdact.org for the audition form, character information, and rehearsal information. All auditions will be video submissions, as part of the Google form. For more information or questions, contact director Ryan Klug at littlemermaid@bdact.org. All auditions must be submitted by 6 p.m. Friday, May 15.
Rehearsals will start in earnest on June 14, but smaller groups may rehearse beginning in late May. Depending on the character, participation in each rehearsal may not be necessary. Rehearsal times are scheduled from 1-5 p.m. and/or 6-9 p.m. Sundays and from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. Children and families who aren’t leads will be excused by 8:30 p.m., however, later run-throughs and performances could be 10 p.m. or later.
Performances are slated for Aug. 13-23. If rescheduling is necessary, those performers who are offered roles will have the first chance to fulfill their performance opportunities next year or actors may re-audition at that time for a different role.
Families that want to audition to be in the show together may do so by performing a crazy 2-minute or less version of “Under the sea” or “Baby Shark.” There is no age restriction for children within families auditioning as a group. Children younger than age 10 will not be allowed in the show unless they are part of the family auditions.
General auditions will consist of each best 2-minute vocal audition, and music in the style of the show but not from the show is requested. Submit a second video reading one of the monologues in the Google form performing in an accent, such as French or Caribbean. The understudy role for Ariel and possibly Sebastian and Ursula will be cast. Understudies will perform at the 2 p.m. Saturday shows and at one time during the week.
Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is a musical based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and Disney’s classic animated film. The music is by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken. The lead roles include all the favorite characters from the Disney film like Ariel, Prince Eric, Ursula, Sebastian, Flounder, Scuttle, Flotsam and Jetsam, King Triton, Chef Louis, Grimsby, and the Mersisters/featured dancers. The ensemble will also provide opportunities for showcasing talents. Read the audition page at bdact.org for information on all the characters, age ranges, vocal ranges, and dance requirements.
If interested in working backstage to create the colorful landscapes required, painters, carpenters, rigging specialists, stage crew, and more are needed, email littlemermaid@bdact.org.
