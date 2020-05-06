Digital auditions due May 15 for 'The Little Mermaid'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre is accepting audition submissions for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” visit bdact.org for the audition form, character information, and rehearsal information. All auditions will be video submissions, as part of the Google form. For more information or questions, contact director Ryan Klug at littlemermaid@bdact.org. All auditions must be submitted by 6 p.m. Friday, May 15.

Rehearsals will start in earnest on June 14, but smaller groups may rehearse beginning in late May. Depending on the character, participation in each rehearsal may not be necessary. Rehearsal times are scheduled from 1-5 p.m. and/or 6-9 p.m. Sundays and from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. Children and families who aren’t leads will be excused by 8:30 p.m., however, later run-throughs and performances could be 10 p.m. or later.

Performances are slated for Aug. 13-23. If rescheduling is necessary, those performers who are offered roles will have the first chance to fulfill their performance opportunities next year or actors may re-audition at that time for a different role.