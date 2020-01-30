Dippel Award nominations sought
0 comments

Dippel Award nominations sought

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo Kiwanis Club is accepting nominations for its 2020 Dr. Al Dippel Community Service Award.

Each spring, the service club recognizes community volunteers who make Baraboo a great place to live. Nominations for this year’s award are due Feb. 28. Nominations will be evaluated by a committee of past Kiwanis presidents. The committee places significant weight on the breadth of organizations served by each nominee, as well as the length of service.

The award is named for Dr. Al Dippel, a charter member of the Baraboo Kiwanis Club and a devoted community servant.

To receive a nomination form, contact Ben Bromley at benjaminbromley@yahoo.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News