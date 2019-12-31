Directors sought at BDACT
0 comments

Directors sought at BDACT

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre seeks show directors and event coordinators. The next meeting of the show selection committee will be at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.

Individuals interested in directing or helping with the proposal process or budgeting, may contact David Saniter, managing director by Jan. 16 at info@bdact.org or 920-885-6891. Time should be allocated for the committee to review proposals, scripts or other materials ahead of the meeting. Meetings take place at the BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam.

BDACT is currently booking shows through Dec. 31, 2020. For more information, proposal forms and already approved shows, visit bdact.org. Before a production can be approved, a director must have a producer and stage manager. Musical directors must also have a vocal director, pit conductor and choreographer lined up.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News